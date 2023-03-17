Advertise With Us
Man gets 15 years for robbing banks in Greenville & Raleigh

Cameron Evans
Cameron Evans(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Vance County man is going to federal prison for more than 15 years for robbing banks in Greenville and Raleigh.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Cameron Evans was sentenced today in Wilmington for the December 6, 2019 holdup at the SunTrust Bank on Creedmoor Road in Raleigh and then the December 30, 2019, BB&T robbery on Stantonsburg Road in Greenville.

The feds say Evans admitted he robbed the banks with three other men. In the Greenville robbery, prosecutors say robbers made off with $72,853.

All three co-defendants in this case have pled guilty. Clifton Harris got nearly 7 years, Stanley Kearney, Jr. was sentenced to nearly 16 years, while Joshua Bailey has yet to be sentenced.

