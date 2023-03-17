Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

LIGHTS OUT: Sharpsburg plans power outage

Sharspburg will conduct a planned power outage Saturday morning from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. for...
Sharspburg will conduct a planned power outage Saturday morning from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. for maintenance.(Gray)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHARPSBURG, N.C. (WITN) - People who live in the Town of Sharpsburg will be in the dark this Saturday morning.

Sharpsburg officials say the town will be doing scheduled maintenance on an electrical substation Saturday morning. To perform the work, the town says it will shut down the power from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. and ask everyone be prepared for the seven-hour outage.

If the work takes less time, the power may be restored earlier.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Rosas, a Fort Bragg soldier was arrested after chasing people around the RDU terminal.
Fort Bragg soldier arrested for chasing people around RDU terminal
Firefighters were called around 2:30 p.m. to LNC Maintenance and Repair on Highway 33, south of...
Pitt County auto repair shop destroyed in afternoon fire
Fate Garner
Convicted felon charged with selling AR-15 to pawn shop
This photo was taken Wednesday afternoon on Allen Road.
Wheelchair activist posts bond after being jailed for impeding traffic in Greenville
Rosa Matthews
WANTED: Deputies seek B&E suspect

Latest News

WHO AM I? Lenoir Co. deputies say man stole from multiple stores
WHO AM I? Lenoir Co. deputies say man stole from multiple stores
WITN hosts American Red Cross Spring blood drive
WITN hosts American Red Cross Spring blood drive
ARRESTED: Deputies locate B&E suspect
ARRESTED: Deputies locate B&E suspect
Cameron Evans
Man gets 15 years for robbing banks in Greenville & Raleigh
Pitt Greenville Crime Stoppers for 9/30/21
Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers