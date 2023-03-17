LIGHTS OUT: Sharpsburg plans power outage

SHARPSBURG, N.C. (WITN) - People who live in the Town of Sharpsburg will be in the dark this Saturday morning.

Sharpsburg officials say the town will be doing scheduled maintenance on an electrical substation Saturday morning. To perform the work, the town says it will shut down the power from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. and ask everyone be prepared for the seven-hour outage.

If the work takes less time, the power may be restored earlier.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.