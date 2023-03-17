Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Lenoir County deputies search for possible theft suspect

Lenoir County
Lenoir County(Lenoir County Sheriff Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public help identifying a person accused of stealing items from some stores.

Deputies say the crimes happened on March 13 and 15 at convenience stores in the southern portion of Lenoir County.

WITN is working to find out which stores the alleged theft occurred at.

They say the man in the surveillance picture provided is accused of stealing items from the store.

If you know who this person is or have any information, you are asked to contact the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Department at 252-559-6100 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444 if you can help.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Rosas, a Fort Bragg soldier was arrested after chasing people around the RDU terminal.
Fort Bragg soldier arrested for chasing people around RDU terminal
Firefighters were called around 2:30 p.m. to LNC Maintenance and Repair on Highway 33, south of...
Pitt County auto repair shop destroyed in afternoon fire
Fate Garner
Convicted felon charged with selling AR-15 to pawn shop
This photo was taken Wednesday afternoon on Allen Road.
Wheelchair activist posts bond after being jailed for impeding traffic in Greenville
Rosa Matthews
WANTED: Deputies seek B&E suspect

Latest News

water main break near chapel road
Water leak impacts water pressure for some in Grifton
SAVING GRACES: OSCURA
SAVING GRACES: OSCURA
Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Warm winds for St. Patrick’s Day; Rain coming tonight
First Alert Forecast for Friday, March 17th at 4:30am
First Alert Forecast for Friday, March 17th at 4:30am