Lenoir County deputies search for possible theft suspect

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says it needs the public help identifying a person accused of stealing items from some stores.

Deputies say the crimes happened on March 13 and 15 at convenience stores in the southern portion of Lenoir County.

WITN is working to find out which stores the alleged theft occurred at.

They say the man in the surveillance picture provided is accused of stealing items from the store.

If you know who this person is or have any information, you are asked to contact the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Department at 252-559-6100 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444 if you can help.

