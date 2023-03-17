Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Large seaweed blobs threaten Florida’s beaches

Seaweed is seen in south Florida on Friday. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here’s something you might not have considered while planning your next beach vacation: An onslaught of sargassum seaweed might be moving toward Florida.

Stretches are so large, they’re visible from space.

The European Space Agency shared a satellite image. It’s not one giant mass but rather a slew of teardrop-shaped blobs that stretch over 60 miles in the Atlantic Ocean.

From space, seaweed blobs are seen as dark green blobs in the Atlantic Ocean.
From space, seaweed blobs are seen as dark green blobs in the Atlantic Ocean.(Source: European Space Agency/CNN)

Another image shows two stretches in the Caribbean Sea, spanning about seven miles.

Most of the seaweed is still hundreds of miles from the U.S., but some is on the coast now.

If too much of it comes on shore, it can overwhelm beaches, rot on the sand and give off a bad smell.

It can also irritate your nose and lungs.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Rosas, a Fort Bragg soldier was arrested after chasing people around the RDU terminal.
Fort Bragg soldier arrested for chasing people around RDU terminal
Firefighters were called around 2:30 p.m. to LNC Maintenance and Repair on Highway 33, south of...
Pitt County auto repair shop destroyed in afternoon fire
Fate Garner
Convicted felon charged with selling AR-15 to pawn shop
This photo was taken Wednesday afternoon on Allen Road.
Wheelchair activist posts bond after being jailed for impeding traffic in Greenville
Rosa Matthews
WANTED: Deputies seek B&E suspect

Latest News

WHO AM I? Lenoir Co. deputies say man stole from multiple stores
WHO AM I? Lenoir Co. deputies say man stole from multiple stores
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Feb....
Dems say many foreign gifts to Trump remain unaccounted for
WITN hosts American Red Cross Spring blood drive
WITN hosts American Red Cross Spring blood drive
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire,’ ‘John Wick’ actor, dies at age 60, reports say
ARRESTED: Deputies locate B&E suspect
ARRESTED: Deputies locate B&E suspect