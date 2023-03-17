Advertise With Us
Kinston’s Styles to enter transfer portal

Plans to leave UNC men’s basketball program after sophomore season
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston’s Dontrez Styles is entering the transfer portal and will leave the University of North Carolina men’s basketball program.

Multiple media outlets are reporting. On3 Transfer Portal website reports they have spoken with Dontrez and he is leaving the program to transfer.

Verbal Commits has him listed as a transfer portal entry.

Styles saw only an average of 5.8 minutes in the 45 games he played in over two seasons with the Heels. He averaged 1.8 points per game and 1.3 rebounds per game.

