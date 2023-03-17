J.H. Rose girls soccer tops D.H. Conley 1-0
First half goal the difference for the Rampants
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - J.H. Rose girls soccer converted a penalty kick in the first half and made it hold up as they edged their rivals D.H. Conley 1-0 on Thursday night in Greenville.
The Rampants found multiple posts in the second half. The Vikings had a few great chances of their own.
Rose improves to 6-0-1. Conley drops to 6-2-1.
