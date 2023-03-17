Greenville pub gears up for St. Patrick’s Day
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A neighborhood pub is planning for an afternoon and evening full of fun on Friday.
Christy’s Euro Pub will be hosting special activities from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. They are located at 301 S. Jarvis St. in Greenville.
The St. Patrick’s Day festivities will include live music along with a special menu for the occasion.
Free swag will be available as well. Owner Tandi Wilson stopped by ENC at Three Thursday for a preview.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.