Greenville police searching for missing homeless woman

Robin Vick
Robin Vick(Greenville police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Robin Vick was reported missing by friends on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old Greenville woman hasn’t been heard from since January.

Police say the woman is homeless but is known to frequent the area of Chestnut Street and Dickinson Avenue.

She has blonde hair, and green eyes, is 5′3″ tall, and weighs approximately 83 pounds. The woman typically wears a toboggan and she has ties to the Wilson, Nash, and Edgecombe county areas.

Police said Vick has a history of substance abuse and has been hospitalized in the past. A check of area hospitals has been unsuccessful.

If approached, Vick may give his daughter’s name, Ashley King.

If spotted, please call Greenville police at 252-329-4300.

