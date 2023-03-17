Advertise With Us
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Zinnia

3-month-old Zinnia is available to adopt
By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is highlighting a sweet puppy who’s available to adopt.

Meet Zinnia, the 3-month-old shepherd mix whose playful personality and adorable demeanor is sure to win anyone over.

She was shy during her interview on ENC at Three, but Amanda Parmelee with the humane society says she is very active at the shelter.

Zinnia will do well in a home with other dogs, as she plays well with her sister Honeysuckle. It’s not known how she interacts with cats.

You can meet Zinnia or any other adoptable pets by contacting the humane society through their website.

