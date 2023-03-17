ECU softball blanked by Notre Dame

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU softball suffered a 7-0 loss to Notre Dame on Thursday evening in Greenville.

The Pirates held to three hits as Micaela Kastor threw a complete game shutout with nine strikeouts for the Irish.

They had a big four run third inning to help lift them to victory.

ECU is now 18-7. The Pirates host Cleveland State on Friday at 2:30 PM followed by Ohio State at 5 PM.

