DO YOU KNOW ME? Kinston police searching for man in card fraud caper

Kinston police said a wallet was stolen from Lenoir Community College today and a short time...
Kinston police said a wallet was stolen from Lenoir Community College today and a short time later a bank card from that wallet was used at Walmart.(Kinston police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police need your help in tracking down a man who used a stolen credit card at an Eastern Carolina big box store.

Kinston police said a wallet was stolen from Lenoir Community College today and a short time later a bank card from that wallet was used at Walmart.

Police released photos of the man who used that card.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity should call the Kinston Police Department Tip Line at (252-939-4020) or Crime Stoppers (252-523-4444).

Police said information that leads to an arrest is confidential and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward.

