CHANGING LANES: Swansboro alters traffic pattern

Church Street in Swansboro will become a one-way street on March 20.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Driving through Swansboro will mean getting used to a new traffic pattern beginning next week.

On Monday, the town will shift Church Street from a two-way street to a one-way street. The town announced that the new traffic pattern will have traffic moving one-way from Front Street towards Walnut Street. Church Street will move in both directions after it reaches Walnut.

Swansboro commissioners approved the new traffic pattern at its December meeting and public works is installing signs that show the new traffic pattern.

