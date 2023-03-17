Advertise With Us
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with sunshine

Rain storms will come overnight into Saturday morning
WITN First Alert Forecast 3-17-2023
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The “luck of the Irish” brings a mix of sun and clouds to Eastern North Carolina.

If you find that pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, you best be holding onto it with both hands otherwise it’ll blow away as wind gusts in Kinston, N.C. were reported as high as 39-mph from the SW.

Rain is expected to move through the area Friday evening continuing through the overnight and into Saturday morning, but come Saturday afternoon we’ll be in the clear and just seeing cloud coverage then more sunshine for Sunday.

If you’re looking for some fun happenings throughout your St. Patrick’s Day weekend, look no further than WITN’s Community Calendar and the following website links:

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

Christy’s Euro Pub’s LIVE music & special menu (Greenville, N.C.)

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

2nd Annual St Patrick’s Day 5K & Pub Crawl (Washington, N.C.)

SUNDAY, MARCH 19

St. Patrick’s Day Parade (Nags Head, N.C.)

St Pawdy’s Day Axe Pawty (Wilmington, N.C.)

