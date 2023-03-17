Caswell Center to hold 22nd Annual Golf Tournament

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Caswell Center Foundation is preparing for their 22nd Annual Golf Tournament.

The tournament will be held Thursday, May 4 at the Falling Creek Country Club. The event starts at 1p.m. and will go until 6p.m. The cost to participate is either $100 per player or $350 for a team. Sponsorship opportunities are available as well.

Join The Caswell Center Foundation in efforts to support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families in eastern North Carolina.

For more information, visit https://caswellfoundation.wordpress.com/

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.