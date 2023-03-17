Advertise With Us
Bear Grass Charter baseball beats John Paul II

BGC 9, JPII 6
Bear Grass Charter edges JPII
Bear Grass Charter edges JPII(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Bear Grass Charter baseball team traveled to Greenville to take on John Paul II and came away with the 9-6 win.

The Bears built up the lead to 5-0 with a third inning rally. They got up 9-1 going to the final half inning and the Saints rallied to make it close.

Bear Grass Charter improves to 4-2. John Paul II falls to 5-3.

