Bear Grass Charter baseball beats John Paul II

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Bear Grass Charter baseball team traveled to Greenville to take on John Paul II and came away with the 9-6 win.

The Bears built up the lead to 5-0 with a third inning rally. They got up 9-1 going to the final half inning and the Saints rallied to make it close.

Bear Grass Charter improves to 4-2. John Paul II falls to 5-3.

