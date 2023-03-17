ARRESTED: Deputies locate B&E suspect

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies have tracked down a woman suspected of breaking and entering.

Pitt-Greenville Crimestoppers put out an alert for 42-year-old Rosa Matthews on Thursday and it didn’t take long for deputies to track her down.

She is charged with breaking or entering, larceny after breaking and entering, two counts of obtaining property by false pretense, and financial card theft.

Matthews remains in jail on a $50,000 bond.

