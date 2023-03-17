Advertise With Us
ARRESTED: Deputies locate B&E suspect

Rosa Matthews
Rosa Matthews(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies have tracked down a woman suspected of breaking and entering.

Pitt-Greenville Crimestoppers put out an alert for 42-year-old Rosa Matthews on Thursday and it didn’t take long for deputies to track her down.

She is charged with breaking or entering, larceny after breaking and entering, two counts of obtaining property by false pretense, and financial card theft.

Matthews remains in jail on a $50,000 bond.

