Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Brief Warm-up Before Rain and Cooler Air Returns

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) No need to protect plants tonight as temperatures only fall into the 40s. We’ll get a small break before colder air returns. Thursday was nice and Friday will be even nicer! Very windy though as sustained winds out of the southwest could top 20 mph. Gusts near or over 40 mph are possible too.

Wind will beat out any cloud cover on Friday as highs reach the 70s. Warmer weather will only be here for one day. Clouds thicken up in the evening as showers cross I-95. Rain chances really start to rise as we approach midnight. The bulk of our rain comes from midnight to 6am. Showers may linger until lunch for some along the coast. It may not be much, but sunshine is expected to close out the day as cooler air arrives.

More threats of frost and freeze arrive late Sunday night into Monday morning. Next week looks cool once again with a similar warm-up into next weekend.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy skies. Low 45F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 76F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.

Saturday Night

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Saturday

Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

