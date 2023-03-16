Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

WANTED: Deputies seek B&E suspect

Rosa Matthews
Rosa Matthews(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies are asking for any information that will help them locate a woman suspected of breaking and entering.

According to Pitt-Greenville Crimestoppers, 42-year-old Rosa Matthews is wanted for breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, obtaining property by false pretense, and financial card theft.

If you have any information that you think would be helpful in finding Matthews please contact Pitt-Greenville Crimestoppers at 252-758-7777. Callers do not have to give their names.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Rosas, a Fort Bragg soldier was arrested after chasing people around the RDU terminal.
Fort Bragg soldier arrested for chasing people around RDU terminal
Fate Garner
Convicted felon charged with selling AR-15 to pawn shop
Finn, one of North Carolina's Outer Banks Wild Stallions was euthanized on Saturday morning.
Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces death of Wild Stallion
Luke Greenwood
DEPUTIES: Man who claimed to be wealthy Rockefeller busted in New Bern for fraud
James Graham
Kinston man charged with rape, kidnapping girl in Grifton

Latest News

NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Bring on the sunshine!
Engineers from Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) speak with students at Pamlico Middle School.
Eastern Carolina students learn about engineering careers
Airport terminal expansion underway in New Bern
Airport terminal expansion underway in New Bern
Two suspects charged with murder in death of Rocky Mount teen
Two suspects charged with murder in death of Rocky Mount teen