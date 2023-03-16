WANTED: Deputies seek B&E suspect

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies are asking for any information that will help them locate a woman suspected of breaking and entering.

According to Pitt-Greenville Crimestoppers, 42-year-old Rosa Matthews is wanted for breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, obtaining property by false pretense, and financial card theft.

If you have any information that you think would be helpful in finding Matthews please contact Pitt-Greenville Crimestoppers at 252-758-7777. Callers do not have to give their names.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.