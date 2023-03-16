Advertise With Us
Volunteers help clean up debris from Rodanthe home that collapsed into the ocean

Debris from collapsed Rodanthe home
Debris from collapsed Rodanthe home(National Park Service)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RODANTHE, N.C. (WITN) -Volunteers showed up Thursday to help the National Park Service along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore continue to clean up debris from the home in Rodanthe that collapsed into the ocean on Monday.

Prior to Thursday, National Park Service employees had already removed 20 truckloads of debris off of the beach between the north end of Rodanthe and the south end of Avon, approximately 21 miles away from where the home stood.

The NPS thanked the volunteers who showed up Thursday to help, along with more than 20 National Park Service staff at various beach locations.

