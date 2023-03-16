Previewing Pirate Nation Gives campaign

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s annual day of giving is one week from today, on March 22.

This is the university’s seventh day of giving and the largest one-day fundraising event of the year.

Organizers stopped by ENC at Three Wednesday to talk about the effort and encourage people to join.

This year it’s “all hands on deck,” meaning they want all of Pirate Nation to find the area of the university that is important to them and give.

Donors can choose whatever area holds meaning to them - whether it be scholarships, research, health care, a college or school, athletics, the arts, or the libraries.

They also have a goal of “painting the map purple” with a donor from every state in the country.

If you want to share about the day on social media, you are asked to use #piratenationgives. To donate, head here.

