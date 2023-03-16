Operation Medicine Drop collects prescription drugs for disposal

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A local hospital here in the east is hosting an event to help people dispose of medication safely.

Operation medicine drop takes place today at ECU Health Wellness Center in Greenville.

The event is based around giving people a way to dispose of expired, unused, or unwanted prescription drugs or over-the-counter medications.

The event offers a free and convenient way to dispose of the items and keep them out of reach of vulnerable populations like children.

The event is a partnership between several state and local agencies and has resulted in more than two hundred and sixty six million pulls being incinerated across the state.

Operation medicine drop takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will not accept any biohazard materials.

