Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Oldest residence in Cincinnati is up for sale

The home in Columbia Tusculum has been around for more than two centuries.
By Jared Goffinet, Catherine Bodak and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A home in Ohio that’s been around for more than two centuries is up for sale.

The home in the Columbia Tusculum neighborhood at 3644 Eastern Avenue was built in 1804, which makes it the oldest residence in Cincinnati, according to Lee Robinson with Sotheby’s International Realty.

In 1804, the United States held its fifth presidential election, with the incumbent, Thomas Jefferson, defeating Charles Pinckney.

The three-bedroom house listed for $498,900 even has four wood-burning stone fireplaces.

The downtown home is a short and easy walk to nearby restaurants and bars, according to the listing.

For more information and photos of the home, check out the listing.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Rosas, a Fort Bragg soldier was arrested after chasing people around the RDU terminal.
Fort Bragg soldier arrested for chasing people around RDU terminal
Fate Garner
Convicted felon charged with selling AR-15 to pawn shop
Finn, one of North Carolina's Outer Banks Wild Stallions was euthanized on Saturday morning.
Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces death of Wild Stallion
Luke Greenwood
DEPUTIES: Man who claimed to be wealthy Rockefeller busted in New Bern for fraud
James Graham
Kinston man charged with rape, kidnapping girl in Grifton

Latest News

FILE - In this July 3, 2014 file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the...
Microsoft adds AI tools to Office apps like Outlook, Word
An Air Force veteran won $1M off a lottery ticket purchased at Publix.
Air Force veteran wins $1M on lottery scratch off
A television screen displaying financial news is seen inside one of First Republic Bank's...
Banks announce $30B rescue package for First Republic
Firefighters were called around 2:30 p.m. to LNC Maintenance and Repair on Highway 33, south of...
Pitt County auto repair shop destroyed in afternoon fire
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media following his State of the State...
Proposed 6-week abortion ban advances in Florida legislature