Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Bring on the sunshine!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) Eastern North Carolina may have seen some frost Thursday morning, but since it’s been warming up and not going unnoticed. Sunshine for most of the day with some patchy clouds around dinnertime. Expected high of 65.

Friday will continue to see cloud coverage but chance for a high in the 70s. Winds will increase late AM into the afternoon and evening. Some scattered showers mid-afternoon, but the bulk of the showers should come starting 7:30pm and into the overnight with heaviest expected along I-95.

Most of the rain will move out of ENC by early Saturday morning, but the Crystal Coast could see additional showers until almost noon. Once the low pressure system moves out to sea, some clouds will stick around for a bit then we’re back to winds from the NW bringing chilly 50ish temps for the start of next weel

Friday

Warm and windy. Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. High 76F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.

Saturday

Morning raindrops to peeks of sun after midday. High 61F. Winds NW at 7 to 12 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Sunday

Mix of sun and clouds with a high of 61-degrees. Calm to mild winds from the NW.

