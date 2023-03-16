Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Bring on the sunshine!

With a hint of strong winds and rain showers for your St. Patrick’s Day
WITN First Alert Forecast 3-16-2023
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) Eastern North Carolina may have seen some frost Thursday morning, but since it’s been warming up and not going unnoticed. Sunshine for most of the day with some patchy clouds around dinnertime. Expected high of 65.

Friday will continue to see cloud coverage but chance for a high in the 70s. Winds will increase late AM into the afternoon and evening. Some scattered showers mid-afternoon, but the bulk of the showers should come starting 7:30pm and into the overnight with heaviest expected along I-95.

Most of the rain will move out of ENC by early Saturday morning, but the Crystal Coast could see additional showers until almost noon. Once the low pressure system moves out to sea, some clouds will stick around for a bit then we’re back to winds from the NW bringing chilly 50ish temps for the start of next weel

Friday

Warm and windy. Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. High 76F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph.

Saturday

Morning raindrops to peeks of sun after midday. High 61F. Winds NW at 7 to 12 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Sunday

Mix of sun and clouds with a high of 61-degrees. Calm to mild winds from the NW.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Rosas, a Fort Bragg soldier was arrested after chasing people around the RDU terminal.
Fort Bragg soldier arrested for chasing people around RDU terminal
Fate Garner
Convicted felon charged with selling AR-15 to pawn shop
Finn, one of North Carolina's Outer Banks Wild Stallions was euthanized on Saturday morning.
Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces death of Wild Stallion
Luke Greenwood
DEPUTIES: Man who claimed to be wealthy Rockefeller busted in New Bern for fraud
James Graham
Kinston man charged with rape, kidnapping girl in Grifton

Latest News

A hard freeze is likely late Tuesday and Wednesday.
One Last Freeze Threat for a Few Days
Fire Alert: Increased Danger in ENC
Fire Alert: Increased Danger in ENC
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Cloudy & rainy end to your weekend
Russell James WITN
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Buuurr!!! It will be another chilly night ahead