Greene County teachers take a pie to the face for fundraiser

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Kids at West Greene Elementary School in Greene County got to have a little fun while raising money for a good cause.

Students and teachers filled the gym as students and staff raised money for the Kids Heart Challenge, which is a national fundraiser for the American Heart Association.

Students who raised more than $50.00 got the chance to pie a teacher of their choice.

The children who raised the most money got the chance to silly string and pie the P.E. teacher and the principal.

P.E. teacher Tonya Winfield says, “We raised just over $3,500 and we just want to celebrate with the kids and watch the teachers in another light and watch the teachers get pied as well.”

Children also participated in a dance-off at the event.

