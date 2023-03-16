ECU offensive line coach Mogridge bringing energy to Pirates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The ECU football team began spring practice on Tuesday and it was our first chance to see new offensive line coach Allen Mogridge at work. Coach Shankweiler is not far away also keeping an eye on the offensive line. But the O-line prep falls on Mogridge now and his success is important to an offense with so many new starters this year.

“Allen has got a lot of enthusiasm for those offensive linemen so that’s going to be a lot of energy out there,” says ECU head football coach Mike Houston, “I told the linemen when you get the o-line and d-line together, and you got coach Tesh and Allen out there, they might end up going one on one or something like that.”

