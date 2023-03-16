ECU men’s basketball leading scorer Small enters transfer portal

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Transfer season is here for East Carolina men’s basketball. The Pirates saw leading scorer Javon Small enter the transfer portal today. He posted about it on social media.

Small missed about half the season with an injury. he averaged 15.8 points per game when he did play.

Saxby Sunderland also has entered the portal. He also posted about it on social media.

Sunderland appeared in 11 games this season.

