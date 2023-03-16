Advertise With Us
ECU men’s basketball leading scorer Small enters transfer portal

Pirates have lost their leading scorer each of the last three years
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Transfer season is here for East Carolina men’s basketball. The Pirates saw leading scorer Javon Small enter the transfer portal today. He posted about it on social media.

Small missed about half the season with an injury. he averaged 15.8 points per game when he did play.

Saxby Sunderland also has entered the portal. He also posted about it on social media.

Sunderland appeared in 11 games this season.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

