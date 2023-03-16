Duplin County Sheriff’s Office investigating shootings into homes

WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) -The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after it says two residences were hit by gunfire.

The shootings happened Wednesday in the Warsaw area on Lloyd Taylor Road and on Warren Road.

The sheriff’s office says It believes the shootings are connected to another one from February 15th on Barlett Road in Warsaw where a female was seriously injured.

The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone who has information about the shootings to contact them.

