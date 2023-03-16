Drought Update: ENC still in need of rain

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern North Carolina continues to see drought conditions redevelop and this is according to the latest Drought Monitor Report by the National Integrated Drought Information System.

The report states that 25.7% of the Tarheel State is currently considered “Abnormally Dry” or D0. Most of that is in ENC.

There are five different drought categories that an area can fall into. While “Abnormally Dry” is the lowest level of drought, dry conditions can result in dry pastures, mild crop stress, and increased irrigation.

ENC has seen rain over the past few weeks. Most rounds just haven’t delivered beneficial rain. According to the New Bern climate site, rainfall is around an inch below average for March and 1.5″ for the year.

The next drought report will be released on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

