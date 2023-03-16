Child to face charges after school threats made in Duplin County

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A student at an Eastern Carolina elementary school will be charged after authorities say they made threats to the school on social media.

In a joint statement, the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office and Duplin County Schools say the 11-year-old child, who attends Rose Hill-Magnolia Elementary School, will be charged “to the fullest extent of the law”.

The threat of violence against the school was made over the weekend, according to the news release. It says they are thankful people reported the threat to them.

