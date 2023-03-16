Advertise With Us
Bonehenge Whale Center offering open house & later tours

(N.C. Maritime Museums)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - A small structure dedicated to some of the largest animals on earth is opening its doors to the public — but only on a limited basis.

Bonehenge Whale Center will host its annual free April 1 open house followed by five “Behind the Scenes” tours throughout the rest of the year.

The open house will include a brief overview of the work of the facility in the preservation of marine mammals. Specifically touching on their stranded specimens, general research, and how the Center cares for the whales, dolphins, and porpoises they care for. It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a tour starting every hour.

The Behind the Scenes tours will be a more in-depth look at work currently underway, previous specimens, local whaling history and general whale facts, and more about conservation. Each ticket will cost $10 and the money will go to support Bonehenge, which is a nonprofit owned by Carolina Cay Maritime Foundation.

Behind-the-Scenes tours will be held at 10 a.m. April 4, June 10, and Aug. 25; 2 p.m. on July 27; and 7 p.m. on Oct. 13.

Bonehenge Director Keith Rittmaster encourages the public to take advantage of this chance to learn and engage on a physical level. He explains that the public showing support for this kind of event is what allows the public to be engaged with unique experiences.

You can register online at ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com or by calling (252) 504-7758.

