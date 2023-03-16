Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Airport terminal expansion underway in New Bern

The terminal expansion should be completed next year.
The terminal expansion should be completed next year.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An expansion is officially underway for one Eastern Carolina airport.

Coastal Regional Airport in New Bern broke ground this morning on the expansion of its terminal.

When completed, the terminal will include dedicated passenger boarding bridges, covered access from short-term parking to the terminal, a larger security screening area, new restrooms, and an area for service animals.

Construction should be completed next year, according to the airport.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Rosas, a Fort Bragg soldier was arrested after chasing people around the RDU terminal.
Fort Bragg soldier arrested for chasing people around RDU terminal
Fate Garner
Convicted felon charged with selling AR-15 to pawn shop
Finn, one of North Carolina's Outer Banks Wild Stallions was euthanized on Saturday morning.
Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces death of Wild Stallion
Luke Greenwood
DEPUTIES: Man who claimed to be wealthy Rockefeller busted in New Bern for fraud
James Graham
Kinston man charged with rape, kidnapping girl in Grifton

Latest News

The money will go toward supporting Carteret County foster care programs.
Carteret County receives donation to benefit local foster children
Operation medicine drop takes place today at ECU Health Wellness Center in Greenville.
Operation Medicine Drop collects prescription drugs for disposal
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, March 16th at 4:30am
First Alert Forecast for Thursday, March 16th at 4:30am
Powerball Winning Numbers for 3-15-2023 11pm
Powerball 3-15-23