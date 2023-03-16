Airport terminal expansion underway in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An expansion is officially underway for one Eastern Carolina airport.

Coastal Regional Airport in New Bern broke ground this morning on the expansion of its terminal.

When completed, the terminal will include dedicated passenger boarding bridges, covered access from short-term parking to the terminal, a larger security screening area, new restrooms, and an area for service animals.

Construction should be completed next year, according to the airport.

