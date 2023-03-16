Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Air Force veteran wins $1M on lottery scratch off

An Air Force veteran won $1M off a lottery ticket purchased at Publix.
An Air Force veteran won $1M off a lottery ticket purchased at Publix.(Florida Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A U.S. Air Force veteran hit a million-dollar prize while recently playing a lottery scratch-off game in Florida.

According to the Florida Lottery, 67-year-old Kerim Akel, a retired electrical engineer for the Air Force, won a $1 million prize in the lottery’s 500X The Cash scratch-off game.

Akel claimed his prize money at lottery headquarters in Tallahassee and chose to receive the winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The 67-year-old shared with lottery officials that he purchased his winning ticket at a Publix supermarket located on Navarre Parkway in the Navarre area.

Officials said the store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

Tickets for the 500X The Cash scratch-off game are available for $50 and offer a top prize of $25 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are 4.5-1, according to the lottery.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luis Rosas, a Fort Bragg soldier was arrested after chasing people around the RDU terminal.
Fort Bragg soldier arrested for chasing people around RDU terminal
Fate Garner
Convicted felon charged with selling AR-15 to pawn shop
Finn, one of North Carolina's Outer Banks Wild Stallions was euthanized on Saturday morning.
Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces death of Wild Stallion
Luke Greenwood
DEPUTIES: Man who claimed to be wealthy Rockefeller busted in New Bern for fraud
James Graham
Kinston man charged with rape, kidnapping girl in Grifton

Latest News

FILE - In this July 3, 2014 file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the...
Microsoft adds AI tools to Office apps like Outlook, Word
A television screen displaying financial news is seen inside one of First Republic Bank's...
Banks announce $30B rescue package for First Republic
Firefighters were called around 2:30 p.m. to LNC Maintenance and Repair on Highway 33, south of...
Pitt County auto repair shop destroyed in afternoon fire
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media following his State of the State...
Proposed 6-week abortion ban advances in Florida legislature