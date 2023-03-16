10th ranked ECU baseball edges William & Mary

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After losing on Tuesday night at UNCW, and getting in a 3-0 hole, the 10th-ranked ECU baseball team came back to beat William & Mary 6-5 on Wednesday night at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

“Mid-weeks are never easy. You get everyone’s best shot. We regrouped really well especially going down three,” says ECU catcher Ryan McCrystal, “It takes a lot of toughness for a team to go down 3, after losing the day before, and come back. But Saylor did great, our bats heated up and it’s great to come back and get a win heading into the weekend.”

Garrett Saylor had a career-long start going 5.1 innings, allowing 4 runs, 3 earned, on 8 hits with 7 strikeouts. He got his first win of the season.

The Pirates scored six unanswered runs in the 4th and 5th innings. Ryan McCrystal and Lane Hoover each drove in a run with a hit. Jacob Jenkins-Cowart had an RBI single and a 2-run home run to help lift the Pirates to victory.

“JC’s grandfather actually passed away this week and he’s actually leaving tonight,” said ECU head coach Cliff Godwin, “He was playing with a heavy heart. Great to see him get going especially hitting the home run.”

The Tribe (9-9) did not go away. They scored a run in the 6th and the 7th to make it 6-5. They had the bases loaded in the 8th. Jaden Winter was able to close the door in the 8th and get a two-inning save.

“Obviously, it was going a little more than previous games before. Just had to take deep breaths and try to get through it. Mot over do anything,” says ECU pitcher Jaden Winter, “Like I was in the first inning but I had to dial it back and calm down.”

ECU (13-4) is home to face perennial NCAA tournament team Missouri State for a three-game series starting Friday night at 6 PM.

