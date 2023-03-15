Young teen wounded in Washington shooting

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a 14-year-old was shot Wednesday afternoon in Washington.

It happened around 4:20 p.m. in the area of North Market Street and West 9th Street.

Police say the teenager was taken to ECU Health Beaufort Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call the Washington Police Department at 252-946-1444 or the Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400.

