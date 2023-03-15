Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Young teen wounded in Washington shooting

Shooting
Shooting(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a 14-year-old was shot Wednesday afternoon in Washington.

It happened around 4:20 p.m. in the area of North Market Street and West 9th Street.

Police say the teenager was taken to ECU Health Beaufort Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call the Washington Police Department at 252-946-1444 or the Beaufort County Crime Stoppers at 252-974-6400.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finn, one of North Carolina's Outer Banks Wild Stallions was euthanized on Saturday morning.
Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces death of Wild Stallion
James Hill
More information released on deceased inmate at Lenoir County jail
The $5 Fire scratch-off was bought from the Speedway on South Memorial Drive in Greenville.
Greenville woman can start her dream business after $100,000 win
Property owners arrested in Nash County for destroying tombstones
Property owners arrested in Nash County for destroying tombstones
Husband & wife arrested in death of man found in Pasquotank County

Latest News

A hard freeze is likely late Tuesday and Wednesday.
One Last Freeze Threat for a Few Days
Brandon Boyd
GUILTY: Jury convicts Elizabeth City man of murdering cousin
Fate Garner
Convicted felon charged with selling AR-15 to pawn shop
Luis Rosas, a Fort Bragg soldier was arrested after chasing people around the RDU terminal.
Fort Bragg soldier arrested for chasing people around RDU terminal