WHO AM I? Person of interest wanted in “intimate” theft

Police said the theft happened on March 14th.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for your help in tracking down someone wanted for questioning in a store theft.

Winterville police said the woman in the photos is a person of interest in the theft at Intimate Moments on West Fire Tower Road.

The theft happened on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the woman should call the Winterville Police Department at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

