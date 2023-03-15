Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

U.S. 70 in Morehead City being repaved starting Monday

The North Carolina Department of Transportation.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation.(NCDOT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Work will begin Monday on a major resurfacing project at the coast.

U.S. 70 in Morehead City will have a mile-and-a-half section resurfaced.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the contractor will mill the top layer, repave the layer, and remark all lanes of the highway between McCabe Street and Harris Road. They plan to work from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with some occasional weekends. The work will be one lane at a time.

The DOT says they expect to finish before Memorial Day.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finn, one of North Carolina's Outer Banks Wild Stallions was euthanized on Saturday morning.
Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces death of Wild Stallion
The $5 Fire scratch-off was bought from the Speedway on South Memorial Drive in Greenville.
Greenville woman can start her dream business after $100,000 win
James Hill
More information released on deceased inmate at Lenoir County jail
Property owners arrested in Nash County for destroying tombstones
Property owners arrested in Nash County for destroying tombstones
Jorge Ivan Santos Camacho was charged with multiple crimes, including human trafficking and...
Missing Texas girl found locked in North Carolina shed; suspect arrested

Latest News

James Hill
More information released on deceased inmate at Lenoir County jail
Ken Reddic, Bradley Williams
Onslow County School Board selects new leadership
Morgan Matthews
Teacher of the Week: Morgan Matthews
The information session takes place today at 5:30 P.M. inside the Orringer Auditorium on the...
Craven County College hosts preparation event for high school students