U.S. 70 in Morehead City being repaved starting Monday

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Work will begin Monday on a major resurfacing project at the coast.

U.S. 70 in Morehead City will have a mile-and-a-half section resurfaced.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the contractor will mill the top layer, repave the layer, and remark all lanes of the highway between McCabe Street and Harris Road. They plan to work from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with some occasional weekends. The work will be one lane at a time.

The DOT says they expect to finish before Memorial Day.

