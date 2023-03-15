Teacher of the Week: Morgan Matthews

Advertise With Us
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s Teacher of the Week for March 15 is Morgan Matthews.

Matthews is in her first-year teaching fourth and fifth grade in North Carolina at John Small Elementary School.

She is a two-time graduate from Longwood University, receiving her undergraduate degree in 2020, and her masters in 2021.

Matthews previously taught in the adaptive self-contained setting for the past two years in Virginia.

The individual who nominated Matthews said:

“She went above and beyond this year for one of the students in their school by helping this child’s single mother give her children the Christmas they deserve. They organized a group of family and friends to help pay for Christmas gifts and food for the family. I am strictly doing this because I believe they deserve to be recognized, if you asked either of them, they would probably say that they were selflessly trying to help a family in need during a time of giving.”

Congratulations Mrs. Matthews!

Every week during the school year, WITN recognizes a Teacher of the Week on WITN News at Sunrise. The winner receives a plaque and $100 gift card for school supplies.

