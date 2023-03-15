Pecheles Automotive new facility coming this summer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Joe Pecheles Hyundai will be relocating to a brand new Hyundai facility in July 2023.

Construction for the new showroom, located at 201 Greenville Blvd. SE in Greenville began in April of 2022. The $7.5 billion showroom will be 22,000 square feet and will replace the original dealership that was build in 1965. The original building will be demolished after their staff completes their transition to the new building.

A quote from Brian Pecheles, the president of Pecheles Automotive Group says:

“Pecheles Automotive is proud to invest in our facilities and our employees to make it a better place for our customers and employees to work and do business.”

For more information on Pecheles Automotive Group, visit https://www.pechelescars.com.

