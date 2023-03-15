Onslow County School Board selects new leadership

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There’s a change at the top of the Onslow County School Board after the chairman suddenly resigned on Saturday.

At a special board meeting this morning, Ken Reddic, who had been vice chair, was elected chair. Bradley Williams was named vice chair.

Bill Lanier, who was voted in as chair in December, had come under fire from fellow school board members over the way he conducted meetings.

Last week, members voted to hold a new election for chairman and vice chairman but Lanier stepped down before that meeting could take place.

Lanier, who has been on the school board since 2018, will continue to serve until his current term end in 2024.

