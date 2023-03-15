Advertise With Us
NC Highway Patrol launch ‘Booze it & Lose it’ campaign ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

By Justin Lundy
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - State Highway Patrol launched its ‘Booze it and Lose it’ campaign ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.

They’ll have saturation patrols and check-in stations at random locations across Eastern Carolina.

Compared to other holidays, Sgt. Brad Taylor says there is an unusually large number of drunk drivers around St. Patrick’s Day.

“So we just want to encourage people not to drive while impaired,” Taylor said. “It’s a holiday season. Also, even if you’re not out there partying, there could be other impaired drivers out there.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, from 2016 to 2020, 287 people died from drunk-driving crashes during the St. Patrick’s Day period.

On the holiday, ECU will also be hosting a baseball game.

ECU Police Captain Chris Sutton says additional officers will be on the clock and the DWI saturation patrol will assist them.

“The transit buses will still be running,” Sutton said. “Their normal routes are Friday and Saturday nights so if there’s students that need rides they should use the transit services.”

If you spot a drunk driver call *-H-P or 9-1-1.

ECU students can also take advantage of ‘Safe Ride’ services. They operate from 6:30 pm to 12:30 am Monday-Friday and pick up students either at the student center or Speight Bus Terminal.

