Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Kinston man charged with rape, kidnapping girl in Grifton

James Graham
James Graham(Grifton police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man is in jail on a $2-million bond after being arrested for kidnapping and raping a girl in Grifton.

Grifton police have charged James Graham with three counts of statutory rape of a child under 15 years old, three counts of first degree kidnapping, three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, three counts of solicitation of child by computer or other electronic device, and three counts of sell or deliver controlled substance to a minor.

Last month, police said they got information that Graham went to Grifton and solicited a sexual relationship with the child.

With the help of the SBI and Kinston police, the 22-year-old Graham was arrested Tuesday at his home on Davis Street in Kinston.

He’s being held in the Pitt County jail.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finn, one of North Carolina's Outer Banks Wild Stallions was euthanized on Saturday morning.
Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces death of Wild Stallion
The $5 Fire scratch-off was bought from the Speedway on South Memorial Drive in Greenville.
Greenville woman can start her dream business after $100,000 win
James Hill
More information released on deceased inmate at Lenoir County jail
Property owners arrested in Nash County for destroying tombstones
Property owners arrested in Nash County for destroying tombstones
Husband & wife arrested in death of man found in Pasquotank County

Latest News

Luke Greenwood
DEPUTIES: Man who claimed to be wealthy Rockefeller busted in New Bern for fraud
Joe Pecheles Hyundai will be relocating to a brand new Hyundai facility in July 2023.
Pecheles Automotive new facility coming this summer
James Hill
More information released on deceased inmate at Lenoir County jail
Ken Reddic, Bradley Williams
Onslow County School Board selects new leadership