Kinston man charged with rape, kidnapping girl in Grifton

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Kinston man is in jail on a $2-million bond after being arrested for kidnapping and raping a girl in Grifton.

Grifton police have charged James Graham with three counts of statutory rape of a child under 15 years old, three counts of first degree kidnapping, three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, three counts of solicitation of child by computer or other electronic device, and three counts of sell or deliver controlled substance to a minor.

Last month, police said they got information that Graham went to Grifton and solicited a sexual relationship with the child.

With the help of the SBI and Kinston police, the 22-year-old Graham was arrested Tuesday at his home on Davis Street in Kinston.

He’s being held in the Pitt County jail.

