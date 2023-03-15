GUILTY: Jury convicts Elizabeth City man of murdering cousin

PASQUATANK COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Elizabeth City man who was charged with killing his cousin in 2020 was found guilty of first-degree murder this week.

Brandon Boyd, 24, was convicted of the October 2020 murder of 20-year-old Kaleb Bilger over what District Attorney Jeff Cruden described as a small debt. Crusen also said the two men were cousins that had grown up together and that Bilger had helped Boyd financially several times before he was killed.

Boyd was arrested in Valhalla, New York in November 2020 and was brought back to Elizabeth City to face the charges against him.

In addition to the murder conviction, Boyd was also convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and interfering with an electronic monitoring device. Boyd was sentenced to life without parole for the murder conviction.

