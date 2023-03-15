Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Fort Bragg soldier arrested for chasing people around RDU terminal

Luis Rosas, a Fort Bragg soldier was arrested after chasing people around the RDU terminal.
Luis Rosas, a Fort Bragg soldier was arrested after chasing people around the RDU terminal.(rdu police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A soldier stationed at Fort Bragg was arrested Tuesday after RDU police say that he became belligerent with employees and began chasing people around the terminal at the airport.

RDU police say that Luis Rosas, a 24-year-old stationed at Fort Bragg, was removed from a Jetblue flight after refusing to wear his seatbelt and appearing to be intoxicated.

According to arrest paperwork in Wake County, airline employees were attempting to get Rosas on another flight when he began using foul language at the ticket counter and also started chasing people around the terminal.

RDU police arrested Rosas, whose home address is in Brooklyn, New York, and charged him with disorderly conduct at a terminal which is a misdemeanor.

Rosas was released on a written promise to appear. He is due back in court on April 25th.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finn, one of North Carolina's Outer Banks Wild Stallions was euthanized on Saturday morning.
Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces death of Wild Stallion
The $5 Fire scratch-off was bought from the Speedway on South Memorial Drive in Greenville.
Greenville woman can start her dream business after $100,000 win
James Hill
More information released on deceased inmate at Lenoir County jail
Property owners arrested in Nash County for destroying tombstones
Property owners arrested in Nash County for destroying tombstones
Husband & wife arrested in death of man found in Pasquotank County

Latest News

Police said the theft happened on March 14th.
WHO AM I? Person of interest wanted in “intimate” theft
Gov. Cooper unveiled his state budget proposal Wednesday morning.
Governor wants 18% teacher pay hike; GOP calls budget plan “reckless and unrealistic”
Kinston man charged with rape, kidnapping girl in Grifton
DEPUTIES: Man who claimed to be wealthy Rockefeller busted in New Bern for fraud