Fort Bragg soldier arrested for chasing people around RDU terminal

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A soldier stationed at Fort Bragg was arrested Tuesday after RDU police say that he became belligerent with employees and began chasing people around the terminal at the airport.

RDU police say that Luis Rosas, a 24-year-old stationed at Fort Bragg, was removed from a Jetblue flight after refusing to wear his seatbelt and appearing to be intoxicated.

According to arrest paperwork in Wake County, airline employees were attempting to get Rosas on another flight when he began using foul language at the ticket counter and also started chasing people around the terminal.

RDU police arrested Rosas, whose home address is in Brooklyn, New York, and charged him with disorderly conduct at a terminal which is a misdemeanor.

Rosas was released on a written promise to appear. He is due back in court on April 25th.

