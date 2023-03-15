Fire Alert: Increased Danger in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you plan on doing any outside burning anywhere in Eastern North Carolina, be extremely careful and take extra caution.

There’s an increased fire danger risk in effect for all of Eastern North Carolina starting Wednesday afternoon through the evening.

It’s a result of very low relative humidities between 15-25% and strong northwest winds at 15-25mph.

Outdoor burning is discouraged during this time but should you need to do it, the National Weather Service says, “Use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily available.”

