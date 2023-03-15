Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Fire Alert: Increased Danger in ENC

In effect starting Wednesday afternoon through the evening
Fire Alert: Increased Danger in ENC
Fire Alert: Increased Danger in ENC(Fire Alert: Increased Danger in ENC)
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you plan on doing any outside burning anywhere in Eastern North Carolina, be extremely careful and take extra caution.

There’s an increased fire danger risk in effect for all of Eastern North Carolina starting Wednesday afternoon through the evening.

It’s a result of very low relative humidities between 15-25% and strong northwest winds at 15-25mph.

Outdoor burning is discouraged during this time but should you need to do it, the National Weather Service says, “Use extreme caution and ensure fire suppression equipment is readily available.”

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finn, one of North Carolina's Outer Banks Wild Stallions was euthanized on Saturday morning.
Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces death of Wild Stallion
The $5 Fire scratch-off was bought from the Speedway on South Memorial Drive in Greenville.
Greenville woman can start her dream business after $100,000 win
James Hill
More information released on deceased inmate at Lenoir County jail
Property owners arrested in Nash County for destroying tombstones
Property owners arrested in Nash County for destroying tombstones
Husband & wife arrested in death of man found in Pasquotank County

Latest News

A hard freeze is likely late Tuesday and Wednesday.
Frost and Freeze Wednesday Night into Thursday Morning
NATALIE'S FIRST ALERT WEATHER
Natalie’s First Alert Forecast: Cloudy & rainy end to your weekend
Russell James WITN
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Buuurr!!! It will be another chilly night ahead
Widespread frost is likely for most inland areas
Frost Advisory in effect Thursday morning