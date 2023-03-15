Advertise With Us
ECU graduates gear up to enter into job market

Job opportunities are plenty with the National Association of Colleges and Employers reporting an effort to increase hiring around the country
East Carolina University's Class of 2023 are preparing for graduation.
East Carolina University's Class of 2023 are preparing for graduation.
By Merit Morgan
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An exciting day is approaching for college students at ECU.

“Super, super excited to finally graduate. It’s been a long time coming but it’s all worth it,” ECU Senior, Kaleiha Jenkins says.

ECU Senior, Lacey Cagle also says, “Super excited but super sad at the same time. It’s bittersweet.”

Picking up their cap and gowns and discussing their next steps with those who have gone before them, but with excitement, there are also nerves.

“It may be hard right now. Anyone will tell you that senior year is the most stressful year and they’re right,” Jenkins told WITN.

However, career services experts say there is good news as the National Association of Colleges and Employers say employers are projecting a 14.7% increase in hiring for 2023 college graduates.

ECU Career Services Director Tom Halasz says, “It’s a time of excitement as well as a little anxiety for our graduates. Many of our graduates already have jobs. It’s been that kind of job market and employers are being proactive, and students have done what they need to do to secure employment but we do know that there are still going to be students who are looking for jobs upon graduation, but we anticipate they’ll be able to find jobs.”

Though the job market is booming, Halasz encourages all students to still do the necessary hard work.

“Making sure that their LinkedIn profile is up to date and accurate, having others review it. Making sure their resume is strong and yes, having a good resume is still very important. They will get interviews, and quite often when you get an interview as a job, the key is well... interview preparation.”

NACE also shows that half of employers plan to increase hiring, while less than 6% expect to cut back.

