Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Walmart store, killing 1, police say

One person died Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s Home & Pharmacy entrance in...
One person died Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into a Walmart’s Home & Pharmacy entrance in Thomasville.(Wctv)
By Raghad Hamad and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV/Gray News) – One person is dead after a car crashed into the front entrance of a Walmart store Wednesday in Georgia, state police said.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the driver of the vehicle was arrested. A passenger in the vehicle was also arrested.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

A Thomasville Police Department spokesman said several others were injured.

The store is closed until further notice.

Other information was not yet available.

Copyright 2023 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Finn, one of North Carolina's Outer Banks Wild Stallions was euthanized on Saturday morning.
Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces death of Wild Stallion
The $5 Fire scratch-off was bought from the Speedway on South Memorial Drive in Greenville.
Greenville woman can start her dream business after $100,000 win
James Hill
More information released on deceased inmate at Lenoir County jail
Property owners arrested in Nash County for destroying tombstones
Property owners arrested in Nash County for destroying tombstones
Husband & wife arrested in death of man found in Pasquotank County

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden drawing contrast to Republicans on lower drug costs
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark...
US, Russia ratchet up their rhetoric over downing of drone
The first nor'easter of the season dumps heavy snow and cuts off power to hundreds of thousands...
Northeast digs out from winter storm, faces power outages
Daniels has said she had a 2006 sexual encounter with Trump that she didn’t want, but didn’t...
Stormy Daniels meets with prosecutors investigating Trump