DEPUTIES: Man who claimed to be wealthy Rockefeller busted in New Bern for fraud

Luke Greenwood
Luke Greenwood(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man who deputies say pretended to be a wealthy member of the Rockefeller family is spending some time in an Eastern Carolina jail.

Craven County deputies have charged Luke Greenwood with obtaining property by false pretense and identity theft.

Deputies were alerted Saturday about a man claiming to be Lucas Rockefeller spending large amounts of money at businesses in New Bern.

Right now they have been able to identify at least one victim of financial card fraud.

They said the 48-year-old Greenwood was admitted the same day to CarolinaEast Medical Center for a heart condition. He was charged when he was released from the hospital.

Deputies say the man goes by several aliases, including Richard Peterson, Rich Rockefeller, Lucas Rockefeller, Lewis Wilderman, and Larry Niemans. They say he was born in Canada and has addresses in Florida, California, Nevada, New York, and North Carolina.

Anyone who believes they were a victim of Greenwood should call the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6632.

The New York City man is being held on a $1-million bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

