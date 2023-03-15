Advertise With Us
Craven County College hosts preparation event for high school students

The information session takes place today at 5:30 P.M. inside the Orringer Auditorium on the New Bern campus.
The information session takes place today at 5:30 P.M. inside the Orringer Auditorium on the New Bern campus.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A college here in the East is scheduled to host an information session for high school students looking to get a head start on college.

Craven Community College is inviting students and parents to join them in learning about the career and college promise program which is also known as C-C-P.

C-C-P is a tuition-free, dual-enrollment program that allows high school juniors and seniors a chance to earn early college credits.

The program only requires students to pay for textbooks and software saving them time and money towards a college degree.

Only students that live in Craven County are eligible for the program including public, private, and home-schooled students.

The information session takes place today at 5:30 P.M. inside the Orringer Auditorium on the New Bern campus.

