Convicted felon charged with selling AR-15 to pawn shop

Fate Garner
Fate Garner(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PITT COUNTY. (WITN) - A convicted felon turned himself in on Tuesday after Pitt County deputies say he sold an AR-15.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reports that 45-year-old Fate Garner, who is a convicted felon, sold an M&P AR-15 rifle to a pawn shop in February. One might say, as fate would have it, convicted felons are not legally able to possess a firearm.

Garner turned himself into the Pitt County Magistrate’s Office on Tuesday. He is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and obtaining property by false pretenses. He is still in jail under a $25,000 secured bond.

