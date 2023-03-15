Convicted felon charged with selling AR-15 to pawn shop

PITT COUNTY. (WITN) - A convicted felon turned himself in on Tuesday after Pitt County deputies say he sold an AR-15.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office reports that 45-year-old Fate Garner, who is a convicted felon, sold an M&P AR-15 rifle to a pawn shop in February. One might say, as fate would have it, convicted felons are not legally able to possess a firearm.

Garner turned himself into the Pitt County Magistrate’s Office on Tuesday. He is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and obtaining property by false pretenses. He is still in jail under a $25,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.