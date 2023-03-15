Beaufort County schools host AG day

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Northeast Elementary and Northside High Schools in Beaufort County hosted an agriculture day event for students on Tuesday.

Farmers with farming equipment, farm animals, power company employees and equipment were all on hand.

Fire-rescue and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s office also showed the kids what it takes to be part of their team.

Career and technical education teacher Jennifer Sneed says, “Because all kids want to play in professional sports at this age. They want to be doctors. They want to be lawyers. We want to open it up so kids can see what’s available with a two-year degree.”

Schools across the county highlighted their programs like FFA, firefighting academies, and the first veterinarian program in the school system.

